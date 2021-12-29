Mchain (MAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $47,991.02 and approximately $22.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006430 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 78,082,100 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

