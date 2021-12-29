Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,297 shares of company stock valued at $61,941,877. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,929,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 124.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

