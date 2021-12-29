Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

