Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.