MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,512.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $5,512.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 244.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.05 or 0.07881481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.81 or 0.99512838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051486 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.