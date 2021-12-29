Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $182,671.01 and $8.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00374429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.70 or 0.01278900 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.