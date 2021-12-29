MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.42% of Harsco worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

