MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

FLOW opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

