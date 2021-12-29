MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $6.30 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.66% of Cambium Networks worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $687.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMBM. Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

