MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,823 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.81% of Zumiez worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

