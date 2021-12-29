MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 436,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,000. Washington Federal makes up about 1.7% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

