MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $245.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

