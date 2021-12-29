Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.58, but opened at 2.64. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.50, with a volume of 99,682 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steen Karsbo purchased 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.74 per share, for a total transaction of 68,505.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

