Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.09. The stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The stock has a market cap of $957.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

