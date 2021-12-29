Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46. 304,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 137,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

