Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 58.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.