Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Trading 20% Higher

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) shares traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 11,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

