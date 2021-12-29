Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.58. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 5,995 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $319,990 over the last ninety days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Mexco Energy worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

