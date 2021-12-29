MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 183,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

