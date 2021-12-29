Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFGP opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

