Micron Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

