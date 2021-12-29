Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

