Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

