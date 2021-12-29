Mirror Protocol Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $184.66 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

