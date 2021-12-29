Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,130.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $22.42 or 0.00047039 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $20,130.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 729,646 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.