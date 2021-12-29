Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 7,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 563,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

MF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

