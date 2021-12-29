Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,144,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

