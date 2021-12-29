Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,596 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $400.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

