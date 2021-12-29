Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.66 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.