Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

