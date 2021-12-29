Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

