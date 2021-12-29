Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,119 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after purchasing an additional 675,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

