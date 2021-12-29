Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,690 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

