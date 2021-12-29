Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,549 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

