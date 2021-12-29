Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,606 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 260,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $529.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.19 and its 200-day moving average is $528.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

