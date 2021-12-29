Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,844 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $656.37 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.