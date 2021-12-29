Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

Twilio stock opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average of $336.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

