Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

