Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 600 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 34.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $324.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

