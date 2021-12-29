Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

