Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

MTN stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

