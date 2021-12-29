Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

