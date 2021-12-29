Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

