Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

