Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 452.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

