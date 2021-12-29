Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

