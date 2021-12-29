Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Shares of NSC opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

