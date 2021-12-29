Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 192.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 79.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.