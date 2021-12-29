Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,979 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $601.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.65.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.