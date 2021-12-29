Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Noodles & Company worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 62.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $684,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.71 million, a PE ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

